On January 21, 2022, The Real Brokerage Inc. ("Real") (TSXV: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX) announced that it had acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding equity interests of Expetitle, Inc. ("Expetitle") for aggregate cash consideration of US$8.232 million.

Expetitle is a multi-state title company, operating in Florida, Georgia, and Texas, that delivers fully digital and hybrid closings through one secure collaborative platform that adds transparency to the entire closing process.



Real is an international, technology-powered real estate brokerage operating in 40 US states, the District of Columbia and Canada.

Jason A. Saltzman and Adam Sherman of Gowling WLG advised Real with respect to this acquisition.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

