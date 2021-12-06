In the current climate, real estate, infrastructure and other longer-term investments are gaining popularity among private equity investors. As a result, new trends are emerging with respect to fund types—one example is the open-ended real estate fund. Open-ended real estate funds offer advantages similar to open-ended funds for other assets classes, including longer-term investing horizons with ample time to pursue emerging real estate trends, the ability to liquidate assets more easily in line with such trends and more periodic redemption opportunities for investors.

Key considerations with open-ended funds

Open-ended funds are also able to perpetually raise capital, which enables the sponsors to continue to build the portfolio. In our experience, open-ended real estate funds are particularly attractive where the underlying assets are core real estate assets with stable cash flows.

Lock-up periods and determining NAV

One challenge is to fix the appropriate lock-up periods (i.e., 2-5 years) so that a fund manager does not need to liquidate assets or use new subscriptions to support redemptions and instead redemptions can be supported by the income-producing assets. Another challenge is relative to the determinations of the NAV of the portfolio given that investors are brought in over time at the then-NAV. Given the illiquid nature of the real estate assets in an open-end fund, the determination of an accurate NAV is critical and may dictate the frequency at which new investors are admitted. The determination of NAV could also impact the calculation of the performance fee as well given that a periodic performance fee often includes the NAV of unrealized assets.

Factors for investors

Investors are very keen on seeking out club deals, sidecar and co-invest opportunities with successful sponsors and we are seeing this trend continue in a variety of open-ended real estate funds across various international markets—namely where there the portfolio construction requires a diversification of assets. There is a focus on targeted and direct deal-by-deal investments in real estate assets, which is attractive to investors as fees for co-invests are often lower and gives those sponsors who are able to offer these opportunities leverage.