We recently published a newsletter article on the British Columbia ("BC") Land Owner Transparency Act ("LOTA") which described how pre-existing owners of an interest in land need to file transparency reports with the Land Owner Transparency Registry. On November 2, 2021, the BC government announced that it is extending the deadline for making the disclosures from November 30, 2021 to November 30, 2022.

The Ministry of Finance's news release on the extension is available here.

