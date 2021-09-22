Growing Places:

Since 1991, Anthem has left an incredible mark on real estate development throughout western North America. With a growing residential portfolio that includes over 15,000 homes, a robust commercial real estate portfolio of over 8 million square feet and a land portfolio of over 6,100 acres and over 60 communities, Anthem has built the places that millions of people rely on to live, work and play. Anthem is a trusted leader for residential and commercial real estate development, investment and management.

Our Work Together

We have helped Anthem turn their projects into a reality for more than six years. Some of our recent work with Anthem includes:

The negotiated rezoning and subdivision documents with the City of Coquitlam for their large-scale, master planned urban mixed use community development, SOCO.

The preparation of dozens of disclosure statements for Anthem's 10 acre, master planned urban mixed use community located in the heart of Surrey City Centre called Georgetown.

We're proud that our legal solutions have played a part in Anthem's ability to create successful projects. We look forward to continuing our collaborative work with Anthem and helping them realize the tangible benefits from their real estate endeavors.

More information on Anthem and their work can be found at AnthemProperties.com.

