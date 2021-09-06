ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from Canada

Construction Safety And The Owner: Damned If You Don't, Probably If You Do. Robins Appleby LLP A recent Ontario Court of Appeal decision suggests that owners of construction projects, even after delegating a General Contractor as the project's "constructor", ...

Self-Induced Urgency Is Not "Urgent" Bennett Jones LLP That was the opening line, and the ultimate decision from Hon. Justice Myers in Nicholas v Ogniewicz, 2021 ONSC 4442.

Buyer's Failure To Conduct Due Diligence Defeats Claim For Misrepresentation Against Seller Of Laundry Business Gardiner Roberts LLP Buyers of a small business would do well to conduct as much due diligence as a purchase agreement allows concerning the alleged income of the business being purchased.

Court Denies Validity Of Claim Of Lien But Awards Damages In Unjust Enrichment Miller Thomson LLP The British Columbia Supreme Court recently considered whether a subcontractor's claim of a builders lien was registered within the prescribed time limits in British Columbia's...

Here's The Drill: Commingling Of Funds – Carillion Canada WeirFoulds LLP This is (unfortunately) not such an uncommon issue that can play out on construction projects.