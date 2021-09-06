Topics include:
- COVID update
- Should we reopen amenities?
- Are masks still required?
- What comes after step 3? What and when is the Roadmap Exist step?
- Vaccination in condos
- Can condos ask for proof of vaccination?
- Should we limit amenities to vaccinated owners?
- Can condos require their contractors/employees to be vaccinated?
- Federal elections in condos during a pandemic
- Can candidates and canvassers access the units?
- Can owners post electoral signs?
- What precautions should condos take with respect to canvassers?
Speakers
- Rod Escayola (Gowling WLG)
- Graeme MacPherson (Gowling WLG)
- David Plotkin (Gowling WLG)
- Sean Cornish (Apollo Property Management)
- Josée Deslongchamps (DEL Services)
- Denise Lash (Lash Condo Law – CAI Canada)
- Jason Reid (National Life Safety Group)
