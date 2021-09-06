Topics include:

  1. COVID update
    • Should we reopen amenities?
    • Are masks still required?
    • What comes after step 3? What and when is the Roadmap Exist step?
  2. Vaccination in condos
    • Can condos ask for proof of vaccination?
    • Should we limit amenities to vaccinated owners?
    • Can condos require their contractors/employees to be vaccinated?
  3. Federal elections in condos during a pandemic
    • Can candidates and canvassers access the units?
    • Can owners post electoral signs?
    • What precautions should condos take with respect to canvassers?

Speakers

  • Rod Escayola (Gowling WLG)
  • Graeme MacPherson (Gowling WLG)
  • David Plotkin (Gowling WLG)
  • Sean Cornish (Apollo Property Management)
  • Josée Deslongchamps (DEL Services)
  • Denise Lash (Lash Condo Law – CAI Canada)
  • Jason Reid (National Life Safety Group)

