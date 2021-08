ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from Canada

Could A Florida Condo Collapse Happen In Ontario? Robins Appleby LLP Following the horrific collapse of the 12-storey Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, people have been speculating whether such a disaster could happen in Canada.

Doctrine Of Spent Breach Raises Uncertainty For ‘No Prior Default' Stipulation In Lease Renewal Terms Clark Wilson LLP A common feature of many commercial lease agreements is an option to renew the lease for an additional term, provided that the tenant has not breached any covenants of the lease agreement.

Seller Entitled To Repossess Townhouse After Buyer Fails To Complete Purchase Gardiner Roberts LLP Sales of new condominiums and townhouses may sometimes allow a buyer to move into a unit on an "interim occupancy date" which may be several months before the purchase is scheduled to be finally completed.

Extension Of The Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy And Related Moratorium Fogler, Rubinoff LLP The Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance ("CECRA") program expired on January 31, 2021, and the moratorium on eviction and distress rights of landlords against commercial tenants under the program along with it.

Legal Costs For Condominium Corporations: A Refresher Field LLP The law relating to legal expenses in litigation involving Alberta condominium corporations is evolving, but remains far from settled.