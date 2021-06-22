ARTICLE

On June 15, 2021, The Real Brokerage Inc. ("Real" or the "Company") (TSXV: REAX) (OTCQX: REAXF) (NASDAQ: REAX) announced that its common shares would commence trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "REAX" at the opening of the market. The Company's common shares will continue trading on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Real is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating in 31 US states and the District of Columbia. The Company provides state-of-the-art technology that improves the homebuying experience for buyers, sellers and agents. Agents have the ability to advance all tasks and processes related to the transaction through Real's platform, which makes for a better, quicker, and smoother experience for all parties involved.

Jason A. Saltzman and Adam Sherman of Gowling WLG advised Real on Canadian legal matters with respect to this listing.

