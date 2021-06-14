Condo life this summer will be different from prior years. As part of our last episode of the season, we will prepare you for the summer ahead, including how to navigate Ontario's new 3-step reopening roadmap.
Topics include:
- Overview of the new COVID response framework
- What is permitted under each steps
- Can we open our:
- Gyms / fitness rooms?
- Exterior / Interior amenities?
- Pools and other water features?
- List of essential services
- What construction/capital work can proceed
Speakers
- Rod Escayola (Gowling WLG)
- Graeme MacPherson (Gowling WLG)
- David Plotkin (Gowling WLG)
- Sean Cornish (Apollo PRoperty Management)
- Josée Deslongchamps (DES Services)
- Tania Haluk (Wilson Blanchard)
- David Heska (WSP Engineer)
- Denise Lash (Lash Condo Law)
- Penny Pusitz (Results Lifestyle Inc.)
- Jason Reid (National Life Safety Group)
