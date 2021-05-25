ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from Canada

Real Estate Law In Canada: The Lay Of The Land In 2021 Stikeman Elliott LLP This publication provides an excellent overview of real estate law across Canada

Deal Or No Deal: Court Reaffirms Basic Contract Principles In Construction Case Fasken A recent decision from the BC Supreme Court reaffirms some basic principles of contract law in the construction setting and provides some useful lessons for contractors and owners.

Typo In Your Contract? Court Remedies Drafting Error In Environmental Indemnity Clause, Finding That Sometimes "do" Can Mean "do Not" Gowling WLG Mistakes happen - even in contracts executed by commercial enterprises. Through inadvertence or inattention, an intended word may be omitted, an incorrect word inserted, or remnants from ...

Wrap Up Insurance And Tort Immunity Clark Wilson LLP Wrap Up insurance serves an important function on construction projects, providing uniform liability coverage for contractors and subcontractors.

Builders' Liens: Where Does The Lien Line Lie? Field LLP The line between what work gives rise to a valid builders' lien, and that which doesn't, can be blurry.