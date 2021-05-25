Topics include:
- What are rules? What do they do and what don't they do?
- Rules vs. policies
- How to adopt rules?
- From drafting to adoption
- When rules are put to a vote
- Can owners call a meeting to revoke an old rule?
- Enforcing rules
- Step by step
- Adapting to COVID times
- Accommodating Human Rights
Speakers
- Rod Escayola (Gowling WLG)
- Graeme MacPherson (Gowling WLG)
- David Plotkin (Gowling WLG)
- John Damaren (FirstService Residential)
- Debbie MacEwen (CMG Management)
- Natalia Polis (Lash Condo Law)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.