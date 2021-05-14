Quatre associés du groupe Immobilier de Stikeman Elliott ont récemment corédigé le chapitre canadien (en anglais seulement) du Real Estate Global Practice Guide publié par Chambers and Partners du Royaume-Uni. Cette publication offre un excellent aperçu du droit immobilier au Canada.
Une traduction de ce billet sera disponible prochainement.
Four partners in Stikeman Elliott's Real Estate group recently co-authored the Canadian chapter of the Real Estate Global Practice Guide, published by U.K-based Chambers and Partners. This publication provides an excellent overview of real estate law across Canada, with a focus on the following topics, among many others:
- Property rights and transfers of title;
- Real estate due diligence;
- Typical representations and warranties;
- Canadian restrictions on foreign investors;
- Financing commercial real estate acquisitions;
- Granting of security over real estate;
- Borrower default or insolvency;
- Planning and zoning law in Canada;
- Common real estate investment vehicles;
- Commercial lease arrangements;
- Pricing and risk-management of construction projects; and
- Taxation issues affecting commercial real estate.
We are pleased to be able to make this 18-page publication available for downloading.
