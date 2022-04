ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from Canada

In Good Faith: Seven Cases Impacting Your Contracts Field LLP In 2020 and 2021, two significant Supreme Court of Canada cases, Callow Inc. v. Zollinger and Wastech Services Ltd. v Greater Vancouver Sewerage and Drainage District...

What's New In Canadian Construction Contracting: New CCDC 2 - 2020 Stipulated Price Contract Clark Wilson LLP Their article covers the new "Ready-for-Takeover" concept along with other key changes for this commonly used contract in Canada.

Prompt Payment Legislation In Canada – Update Clark Wilson LLP What is one thing all contractors are concerned about? Our guess is that they are all concerned that they do not receive prompt payment for their work.

Alberta's Prompt Payment And Adjudication Regulations Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP On February 25, 2022, Alberta released the long awaited and highly anticipated Prompt Payment and Construction Lien Forms Regulation and a Prompt Payment and Adjudication Regulation...

"Finish What Ya Started": ONCA Comments On Risks Of Not Defining Substantial Completion In A Commercial Lease Agreement McCarthy Tétrault LLP In Paletta International Corporation v. Liberty Freezers London Ltd., 2021 ONCA 383, the Ontario Court of Appeal ("ONCA") considered a commercial lease dispute wherein the landlord had commenced an...