Is It Illegal To Ride A Bike On The Sidewalk In Canada?

While the answer to every legal question is not, in fact, "it depends," in this case, it does depend. There are no federal laws respecting bicycle use; however, for adults, the answer is no — you should not be riding your bike on the sidewalk in most Canadian cities.

Cycling on sidewalks creates hazards for pedestrians, and bicycles are considered to be "vehicles" under provincial traffic laws. This means that cyclists are obliged to follow the same rules as other vehicles. They have to signal before turning, ride on the right side of the road and obey traffic lights and stop signs.

Provinces can make rules respecting helmet safety and use of roads; for example, British Columbia prohibits cycling across certain bridges. Ontario's Bicycle Safety website will tell you that children under the age of 10 are permitted to ride on the sidewalk "until they develop the skills to ride on the road with traffic."

Municipalities can craft their own cycling regulations based on their knowledge of local populations, traffic patterns and geography. You can easily access your local by-laws online; for example, by searching "Sarnia Ontario cycling by-law."

While cyclists are expected to travel on the road just like any other vehicle, exceptions are made for minors. In Toronto, for example, cyclists under the age of 14 are permitted to ride on sidewalks.

In recent years, Toronto has expanded its networks of dedicated cycling lanes and trails to provide more safe options for cyclists. The City of London has adopted a similar rule, setting the upper age limit for sidewalk riding at 14 and investing in the creation of more bicycle-friendly roads.

In Montréal, Québec, cyclists under the age of 12 are not permitted to ride on a roadway where the speed limit is greater than 50 km per hour, unless they are in a bike lane separated from the road by a physical barrier and accompanied by an adult, aged 18 or older.

In Saskatoon, the age limit for sidewalk riding is 13, and in Halifax, sidewalk riding is permitted for those under the age of 16.

Many cities relax sidewalk cycling restrictions for adults who are riding with minors. Contravening a sidewalk cycling by-law can result in a fine; these vary depending on location, but most fall in the $60-$100 range.

The bigger deterrent for many people will be avoiding an accidental collision with a pedestrian.

Many cities have shared use trails, which allow for pedestrian traffic as well as cyclists. Cyclists are expected to yield to pedestrians and exercise caution on these trails.

Where you are cycling matters! In most places, adult cyclists should assume that sidewalk cycling is prohibited, but it is wise to check the local by-laws. They may contain other important rules that differ from place to place.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.