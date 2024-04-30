McLeish Orlando and Bike Law Canada are pleased to be involved in the formation of Oversized Danger: Report and Recommendations to Address the Danger of Pickups and Large SUVs to Pedestrians and Cyclists in Canada.

Research conducted by McLeish Orlando's Patrick Brown – Partner, Sonam Sapra – Associate, Ryann Barr – Summer Student, as well as Law Clerk Kelsey Pietrobon and Melissa Dowrie helped to inform the recommendations which form the foundation of the report.

Read the report here

Led by the Coalition to Reduce Auto Size Hazards (C.R.A.S.H.), this report outlines the safety problems posed by the proliferating number of pickups and large SUVs on our roads, and canvasses lessons and approaches from other jurisdictions in dealing with these over-sized and under regulated dangers.

The report sets out recommendations to federal, provincial, and municipal governments for effective measures to address the dangers posed by pickups and large SUVs to people walking and cycling.

The coalition's recommendations for action are premised on an approach that prioritizes the safety of pedestrians, which includes virtually everyone at some point, and cyclists on public roads.

The Centre for Cities and the University of Toronto's Mobility Network are pleased to support this community-led report on vehicle size and pedestrian and cyclist danger.

