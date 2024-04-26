ARTICLE

Canada: Shifting Gears – Canada To Consider New Motor Vehicle Equipment Regulations To Help Prevent Auto Theft

The Government of Canada has announced plans to combat the increasing number of auto thefts. In a recent addition to Transport Canada's forward regulatory plan for April 2024 to April 2026, Transport Canada is considering new regulations under the Motor Vehicle Safety Act that would update the theft protection, rollaway prevention, and immobilization system requirements in Canada's motor vehicle safety standards ("CMVSS").1

This addition to the forward regulatory plan follows a recent "National Summit on Combatting Auto Theft."2 The summit was attended by various Ministers, Canadian law enforcement entities, global automakers, insurance industry representatives, and auto associations.3

Stakeholders interested in sharing their opinions can do so during the public consultation period on the Let's Talk Transportation online platform sometime in 2024. No further details are available at this time. McMillan will continue to provide updates as Transport Canada takes further steps towards amending or adding anti-theft requirements to the CMVSS.

