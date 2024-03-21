ARTICLE

In its 2024-2025 budget, the government of Québec announced that it will be phasing out the electric vehicle incentives offered under its Roulez Vert program.

In its budget report, the province states that these incentives were "necessary to begin the electrification of the vehicle fleet in Québec at a time when there were few models available, with more limited capacity, and when the charging network was emerging." The report goes on to explain that consumer interest in these vehicles has grown significantly since the program was introduced, notably due to market development, technological advances and the narrowing of the cost gap between EVs and gas vehicles.

The incentives will be decreased gradually, until they are eliminated altogether on January 1, 2027. More precisely, the incentives will be decreased as follows:

Until December 31, 2024 January 1, 2025 January 1, 2026 January 1, 2027 Maximum incentive amount on new fully electric vehicles $7,000 $4,000 $2,000 N/A Maximum incentive amount on previously owned fully electric vehicles $3,500 $2,000 $1,000 N/A Maximum incentive amount on new plug-in hybrid vehicles $5,000 $2,000 $1,000 N/A



Note that the amounts stated above are maximum incentives; the actual amount of the incentive available in any given case will vary based on factors such as the price of the vehicle, whether the vehicle is purchased or leased and the term.

Also note, however, that the $600 incentive offered on the purchase of home charging stations is not set to change; this will continue to be available, even after January 1, 2027.

It remains uncertain how the Québec government's decision to phase out electric vehicle incentives provided by the Roulez Vert program will influence electric vehicle sales in Québec moving forward, particularly in 2025 and beyond. The Roulez Vert program played a significant role in jumpstarting the electrification of vehicles within the province by incentivizing consumer interest in electric vehicles. Without the provincial financial incentives currently available, there's a potential for a shift in consumer behaviour and for prospective electric vehicle buyers to reassess their purchasing decisions.

