On December 13, 2023, Cando Rail & Terminals ("Cando") announced it had acquired Transmark, a first-class private rail storage facility in Southwest Alberta. MLT Aikins acted on behalf of Cando in this transaction.

The new rail terminal adds additional rail capacity to Cando's existing network and provides access to the Rocky Mountains, Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest. The terminal's strategic location offers Cando's clients a unit train staging and storage location with first-class railcar repair shops on-site.

Cando's investment will increase market access and allow facilities in Southern Alberta – and across its network – to concentrate on their core business, while partnering with Cando to access increased transportation and logistical solutions.

"Transmark was the perfect fit for Cando. The company shares a commitment to customer service, safety and providing innovative solutions – the same values that have defined Cando since 1978," says Brian Cornick, Cando's President & CEO. "The terminal will allow us to expand our nation-wide logistics planning network and enable greater movement of Canada's goods and resources in a key transportation corridor."

"The acquisition of our newest terminal in Southern Alberta is a defining moment for Cando Rail & Terminals. It signals a new era of growth for Cando. Strategic acquisitions such as this allow us to grow our terminal network across Canada and into the United States to better serve our clients," adds Brian.

The terminal has a current capacity of 1,700 railcar spots and will offer services seven days a week for railcar staging and storage, including unit-train storage capability, as well as numerous other services such as windmill transloading and mechanical services. All existing Transmark employees will be retained and pre-acquisition terminal operations will be maintained.

By acquiring its first terminal, Cando has achieved a major milestone and expanded its network to stage and store more than 10,000 railcars. The company now owns 12 terminals and a short-line railway.

The lawyers at MLT Aikins have been involved in many significant transactions throughout North America and have experience advising clients in a wide range of industries, including transportation. Contact us to learn more.

About Cando Rail & Terminals

Cando Rail & Terminals is Canada's leading provider of specialized rail operating services and terminal infrastructure. This allows industrial shippers to optimize their supply chains and connect to Class 1 railways by leveraging Cando's operating capabilities and network of owned multi-purpose rail terminals. The company provides a wide range of rail services including short-line operations, industrial switching, material handling, terminal and transload services, as well as railcar staging and train assembly.

