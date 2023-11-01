Passed on May 30, 2019, the British Columbia Zero-Emission Vehicles Act requires automakers, and indirectly their dealers, to sell or lease an escalating percentage of new zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) vs. new internal combustion engine vehicles in the province, and to reach certain milestones: 10 percent ZEVs by 2025, 30 percent by 2030, and 100 percent by 2040. Bill 39-2023, the Zero-Emission Vehicles Amendment Act, 2023, has been introduced in the British Columbia Legislative Assembly. If passed, it will increase the milestones to: 26 percent ZEVs by 2026, 90 percent by 2030, and 100 percent by 2035.

