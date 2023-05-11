Spring is a season of renewal and rejuvenation. With warmer weather and longer days, it's a great time to hit the road and enjoy the scenery. However, as with any season, spring comes with its own set of challenges when it comes to driving. In this blog, I will outline a few safe driving tips for the springtime to help you stay safe on the road.

Prepare Your Vehicle

Before you hit the road this spring, make sure your vehicle is roadworthy. Check your brakes and tires, and make sure the battery is in good condition. As winter weather conditions can be harsh and often take a toll on vehicles, a springtime car tune-up completed by a trusted mechanic is always a great idea.

Watch Out for Weather Changes

Spring often brings its own weather-related driving hazards. Heavy rains, fog and wind make it harder to see the road and the other drivers. Make sure to keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you, and adjust your speed according to the weather conditions.

Also, be mindful of the chances of skidding while driving through roads that are still moist from leftover snow or from recent rains.

Be Mindful of the Animals that come out During Spring

One of the best things about spring is nature's reawakening. Unfortunately, the influx in the animal population might also mean more wildlife on the roads, which means more chances of animal-vehicle collisions. If you're driving in areas with wooded areas, you may encounter critters that were dormant during the winter months. Be on the lookout for animals such as deer, raccoons, skunks, and squirrels.

If you see animals on the road, try not to swerve to avoid them. While it's essential to avoid hitting them, swerving could lead to a more significant accident, so it's best to brake immediately and give the animal time to move away from the road safely.

Practice Defensive Driving

Being aware of your surroundings is key to defensive driving. Always keep an eye out for other drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists, especially in crowded areas, and be prepared for any sudden or unexpected movements. Remember, it's best to slow down rather than speed up, or to proceed with caution at an intersection where visibility is limited.

Avoid Distracted Driving

Distracted driving is always a bad idea, but it can be especially dangerous during the springtime. With more people out and about, make sure you keep your eyes and focus on the road. Texting while driving is illegal and incredibly dangerous, but eating, talking to passengers, fiddling with the radio, and other actions can also steal your attention away from the task.

Make Sure You Are Visible

Spring can bring plenty of sunshine, but also a reasonable amount of rain and fog. As you prepare for spring travel, make sure your external vehicle lights are all properly working. Make sure you leave your headlights on when driving even if it's not particularly dark, they go a long way in properly alerting other vehicles of your presence.

In conclusion, practicing safe driving is critical no matter what the season. However, knowing the unique springtime hazards, evolving your driving habits accordingly and being aware of your surroundings can be life-saving. Stay alert, stay safe, practice defensive driving and keep your eyes open and aware, and enjoy the beauty of every road trip you make.

