The Public Health Agency of Canada ("PHAC") has announced that effective October 1, 2022, the Government of Canada will remove all remaining COVID-19 entry restrictions at the border and with regard to travel by air, rail, and cruise ship. This includes the removal of random testing, proof of vaccination, quarantine, and isolation requirements that currently apply upon entry to Canada. In addition, passengers will no longer be required to wear a face mask while on board an aircraft or a train; however, PHAC continues to recommend that all travellers "wear high quality and well-fitted masks during their journeys."

Note that while federal COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted, travellers must still comply with any applicable provincial or territorial requirements.

Following this announcement we anticipate that Transport Canada will repeal several interim orders regarding COVID-19 travel restrictions as of October 1, 2022, including the Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, No. 73 under subsection 6.41(1.1) of the Aeronautics Act (Canada), the Order Under Section 32.01 of the Railway Safety Act Due to COVID-19, No. 23, and the Interim Order Respecting Cruise Ship Restrictions and Vaccination Requirements Due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 under subsection 10.1(1) of the Canada Shipping Act, 2001.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.