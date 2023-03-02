Overview – A Canadian Tax Lawyer's Guide to Tax Treatment of Halal Mortgages

Islamic or 'halal' financial products are growing globally and this is being driven by the peculiarity of these products in closing financial exclusion gaps affecting Muslims around the globe. These financial products are devoid of "riba" which roughly translates to "interest", and it is prohibited by the Qur'an for practicing Muslims. So, customers who buy Islamic financial products enjoy products which, are not free, but are free of financial charges obtainable in non-Islamic financial institutions.

Accordingly, Islamic finance institutions have structured different types of Shari'ah (Islamic law) compliant products that meets the needs addressed by conventional financial institutions. And this includes mortgages.

Halal mortgage products are booming and solving housing challenges faced by Muslims in Western countries including the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK) and more recently Canada. In 2020, a fintech start-up Manzil launched Canada's first Halal mortgage fund, signalling the beginning of numerous opportunities for investments in Halal mortgages in Canada. Impressively, the industry is growing. In 2017, the value of Shari'ah-compliant mortgages in Canada was estimated at CA$2 billion (US$1.43 billion).

Halal mortgages in Canada, as well as other Islamic financial products, may be free from all conventional financial charges, but does fall under the rightful oversight of the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). This is because transactions involving these products result in some form of income or transfer of ownership of property or some other values, which are captured by extant Canadian tax laws and rules.

Consequently, the CRA would naturally direct its focus to the boom in the usage of these products. Such eagle-eye focus could be misconstrued as unfairly targeting Muslim organisations, as alleged by civil rights groups in June 2021 over increased tax audits which unfortunately caused a disproportionate number of Muslim charities to lose their charitable status.

This article clarifies that halal mortgages in Canada are already captured under the existing Canadian tax rules. This article will briefly introduce the concept of halal mortgages in Canada and provides clarity as to the Canadian tax treatment of these products.

What is a Halal Mortgage in Canada?

The considerations which guide Muslims in the process of buying a home may be simple, yet complex. Issues ranging from the structure of the house needed, to other legal considerations are very essential. Most importantly, financing the choice home raises a myriad of issues which this article cannot comprehensively capture.

For those seeking shari'ah (Islamic law) complaint funding options, conventional mortgages do not 'cut-the-deal' because of the 'interest' charged on such products. However, halal mortgage in Canada is shari'ah-compliant as this product is structured to adhere to both Canadian law and the belief system of many Muslims.

A major misconception about halal mortgages in Canada is the free-for-all notion which it has been interpreted to be. Customers of this product are still required to pay carrying costs to a financial institution for the financing package rendered, to aid in the purchase of their home.

In fact, those who subscribe to halal mortgage products pay an amount comparable to what is obtainable under conventional mortgages, although with a different structure in terms of the source of the money and legal considerations.

How Does a Halal Mortgage Work: Halal Mortgage in Canada Reduces the Financial Exclusion Rate of Muslims who Find Various Conventional Financial Products Unreligious

Essentially, in halal mortgages, instead of paying interest, costumers could be said to be paying profit – a defined mark-up price, transparently agreed to between the Islamic financial institution and the customer - which is a novel idea in the conventional mortgage field.

There are three halal mortgage products. The first is called the Ijarah; a lease-based product, where a financier agrees to purchase and rent a property for the agreed periodic rental payment, which could be monthly or some other payment interval, with the aim of transferring ownership of the property at the end of the lease period to that customer for a nominal residual value. The Ijarah is usually structured in form of a lease.

The second is the Musharakah Mutanaqisah, a diminishing partnership-based product, where the property is jointly purchased by both the financier and the customer, who then pays property purchase and rental payments to the financier every month. Musharakah is structured in the form of a joint-partnership to purchase the property, but the customer has to make subsequent payments to the financier.

Both the Ijarah and Musharakah have adaptability issues under Canadian law for various reasons such as the attraction of double capital gains and land transfer taxation; the necessity for the financier to take property downside risks on the property and maintain their propriety interest of the property, amongst others. This is simply because both products still vest proprietary interest in the financier, either as a joint partner in a Musharakah structure or a lessor in the Ijarah structure.