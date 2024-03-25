self

An ATV, a tragic turn, and a court decision that changed everything.

Hosts Gavin and Stephen, dive into the Ontario Court of Appeal's ruling on de Roche v McInnis. The case unravels the duty of care owed not just by drivers, but by vehicle owners, accentuating the utmost importance of insurance and proper training.

They reflect on the broader implications for owners of recreational vehicles, the devastating consequences of negligence, and the workings of statutory interpretation, emphasizing the importance of having insurance for recreational vehicles.

This discussion is a stark reminder that with the thrill of high-speed adventure comes a weighty responsibility, echoing the dire need for precaution and protection in the realm of recreational vehicle use.

3:15 - Introducing the Case: de Roche v McInnis

8:45 - The Duty of Care Explained: Navigating Negligence

17:32 - Understanding Statutory Interpretation

22:41 - Insuring Adventure: The Safety Net of Liability

