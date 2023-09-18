On September 14, 2018, the Dyck Memorial Bridge in the RM of Clayton officially opened. A few hours later, the bridge collapsed. Luckily, no one was injured. The bridge was designed by Scott Gullacher, a is professional engineer with 10 years' experience.

The collapse of the bridge led to the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan (APEGS) considering five counts of professional misconduct in relation to six bridge projects. The Hearing Panel ultimately determined that the engineer was guilty of three counts of professional misconduct.

Gullacher testified at his discipline hearing that he has incurred $250,000 in out-of-pocket expenses to repair the bridge. He apologized to the affected stakeholders in this matter. Gullacher and his companies also face multiple lawsuits.

APEGS suspended Gullacher for 18 months and prohibited him from practising professional engineering involving bridge projects for a further five years following his suspension. It also ordered that Gullacher must pay a fine of $15,000 and pay investigation and hearing cost of $32,000.

Key Takeaways

Professional engineers have an obligation to ensure public safety and maintain the profession's reputation. Professionals who practice in areas that are beyond their knowledge and expertise, will suffer serious financial and legal consequences.

