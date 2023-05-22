self

If you own a property bordering a golf course you know the risk involved. Stray shots will see golf balls enter your property or maybe even hit your house.

Who is responsible for damages? The homeowner? The Golf Course? The Golfer?

As with all things involving the Law, it depends. There are various claims homeowners can make including negligence and yes the Course and the golfer themselves can be named.

In this episode Gavin and Stephen go through the case studies to find responsibility is a narrow fairway.

Read Stephen's blog on this subject https://www.grllp.com/blog/Golf-course-liable-for-escaping-golf-balls-467

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.