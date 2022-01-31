Canada:
The Court Stresses Stability And Coherence: The Top 10 SCC Private Law Cases In 2021
31 January 2022
Lenczner Slaght LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
If there is a theme unifying the Court's most significant
private law decisions of 2021, that theme is coherence. From the
principles of good faith policing contractual discretion, to the
principles defining what policy decisions of public authorities are
immune from negligence, this year's decisions display a Court
paying careful attention to order and structure.
Click here for Scott Rollwagen and Kaitlin Soye's case commentary
on the top 10 SCC private law cases in 2021.
Continue reading original source
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from Canada
Five Key Appellate Decisions Of 2021
Aird & Berlis LLP
As we did last year, we have highlighted five appellate decisions from 2021 that we believe will have a lasting impact on commercial disputes.
What's Ahead For Business Disputes In 2022
Torys LLP
In 2021, Canadian courts saw a variety of cases related to the pandemic and otherwise. Precedent-setting rulings from last year which will have implications for organizations in 2022 include significant...