The semi-annual Privacy Jurisprudence Review is intended to help busy in-house counsel, Chief Privacy Officers and compliance professionals navigate recent Canadian court decisions, gain a broad understanding of how privacy law is evolving in Canada and prepare for what lies ahead for their organization.

Osler's specialized Privacy Litigation team and National Privacy and Data Management practices regularly collaborate on thought leadership initiatives on the AccessPrivacy by Osler platform to provide integrated insights on privacy and data litigation issues that draw from the expertise of both groups. These include the widely attended Data Litigation Roundtable events on the AccessPrivacy monthly call that complement the Privacy Jurisprudence Review.

Comprising case summaries accompanied by expert commentary, the Privacy Jurisprudence Review will help readers identify and understand emerging trends while also gaining insight into the potential practical implications of those trends for their organizations within a broader policy context of evolving privacy law.

Recognizing how difficult it can be at times to keep up with developments, the Privacy Jurisprudence Review is intended to serve as a readily-accessible, efficient and practical resource to help readers stay in the know, while saving time.

The authors wish to thank Andrea Korajlija, Tamara Kljakic, Josy-Ann Therrien and Marie-Laure Saliah-Linteau for their valuable contribution to this publication.

