Bill C-27, the Act to enact the new privacy law (the CPPA) and the new law to regulate artifical intelligence (AIDA) has been the subject of much examination and debate including at the INDU Committee. The INDU Committee has now completed hearing from witnesses and has received numerous briefs commenting on the draft new laws.

The INDU Committee has now published a list of witnesses that have appeared before it and has made available copies of the briefs filed with the Committee.

