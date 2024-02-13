Parliament returned from recess on January 29, 2024. With the beginning of the winter sitting, the Standing Committee on Industry and Technology (INDU) is set to resume its study of Bill C-27, the Digital Charter Implementation Act, 2022.

To help you prepare, we've put together a guide that outlines Bill C-27's progress through the legislative process to date. You will find a timeline of all key developments, along with a quantitative summary of INDU's committee study of the bill, including the top issues addressed by the committee, categories of witnesses who have appeared, and amendments that the government has proposed so far.

Timeline of developments

Next steps

Conclusion of INDU study

Report stage and third reading in the House of Commons

First reading in the Senate

Second reading in the Senate

Senate committee consideration

Third reading in the Senate

Royal Assent (barring Senate amendments for House of Commons consideration)



INDU to commence dedicated study of AIDA



January 29, 2024

Parliament returns from winter recess



January 15, 2024

European Commission completes first review of adequacy decision for Canada, states that reforms in Bill C-27 could further strengthen privacy protections



December 12, 2023

Privacy Commissioners of Quebec, Alberta, and British Columbia appear before INDU



November 28, 2023

Minister Champagne provides correspondence to INDU with text of proposed amendments to AIDA



October 31 - December 7, 2023

INDU meets with witnesses, including government officials, scholars, lawyers, and industry stakeholders



October 20, 2023

Minister Champagne sends correspondence to INDU with text of proposed amendments to CPPA



October 19, 2023

Privacy Commissioner of Canada Philippe Dufresne appears before INDU



October 17, 2023

INDU votes in favour of motion ordering Minister Champagne to produce the text of amendments to the CPPA and PIDPTA no later than 10/20/23



October 4, 2023

Minister Champagne sends correspondence to INDU with further details on the amendments proposed in his 09/26/23 appearance



September 28, 2023

INDU votes in favour of motion to compel Minister Champagne to provide exact language of amendments proposed in his 09/26/23 appearance



September 26, 2023

Standing Committee on Industry and Technology (INDU) begins committee study

Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry François-Philippe Champagne appears before INDU



April 24, 2023

Vote at second reading in the House of Commons and referral to committee



April 11, 2022

Second reading begins in the House of Commons



June 16, 2022

Introduction and first reading of Bill C-27 in the House of Commons

April 15, 2021

Bill C-11 dies on the Order Paper when Parliament dissolves

November 17, 2020

Introduction and first reading of Bill C-11 in the House of Commons

INDU committee study to date

15 meetings 69 witnesses: 14 Government Officials

18 Scholars

20 Industry stakeholders

17 Lawyers



Most frequently studied issues

Issue % of meetings

addressing issue Harms arising from AI, including collective harms 65% The Personal Information and Data Protection Tribunal 60% Children's privacy 53% Exceptions to consent requirements (including legitimate interest) 47% The fundamental right to privacy 33% Anonymization and de-identification 33%



Amendments proposed by Minister Champagne to date

3 categories of amendments to Part 1 of Bill C-27, the Consumer Privacy Protection Act: 1. Recognition of the fundamental right to privacy 2. Recognition and reinforcement of the protection afforded to children 3. Increased flexibility for the Privacy Commissioner to reach "compliance agreements"

5 categories of amendments to Part 3 of Bill C-27, the Artificial Intelligence and Data Act: 1. High-impact systems 2. International alignment 3. Clarifying obligations across the AI value chain 4. Obligations for general-purpose systems 5. Clarifying and strengthening the role of the AI and Data Commissioner



