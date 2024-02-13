Parliament returned from recess on January 29, 2024. With the beginning of the winter sitting, the Standing Committee on Industry and Technology (INDU) is set to resume its study of Bill C-27, the Digital Charter Implementation Act, 2022.
To help you prepare, we've put together a guide that outlines Bill C-27's progress through the legislative process to date. You will find a timeline of all key developments, along with a quantitative summary of INDU's committee study of the bill, including the top issues addressed by the committee, categories of witnesses who have appeared, and amendments that the government has proposed so far.
Timeline of developments
Next steps
Conclusion of INDU study
Report stage and third reading in the House of Commons
First reading in the Senate
Second reading in the Senate
Senate committee consideration
Third reading in the Senate
Royal Assent (barring Senate amendments for House of Commons consideration)
INDU to commence dedicated study of AIDA
January 29, 2024
Parliament returns from winter recess
January 15, 2024
European Commission completes first review of adequacy decision for Canada, states that reforms in Bill C-27 could further strengthen privacy protections
December 12, 2023
Privacy Commissioners of Quebec, Alberta, and British Columbia appear before INDU
November 28, 2023
Minister Champagne provides correspondence to INDU with text of proposed amendments to AIDA
October 31 - December 7, 2023
INDU meets with witnesses, including government officials, scholars, lawyers, and industry stakeholders
October 20, 2023
Minister Champagne sends correspondence to INDU with text of proposed amendments to CPPA
October 19, 2023
Privacy Commissioner of Canada Philippe Dufresne appears before INDU
October 17, 2023
INDU votes in favour of motion ordering Minister Champagne to produce the text of amendments to the CPPA and PIDPTA no later than 10/20/23
October 4, 2023
Minister Champagne sends correspondence to INDU with further details on the amendments proposed in his 09/26/23 appearance
September 28, 2023
INDU votes in favour of motion to compel Minister Champagne to provide exact language of amendments proposed in his 09/26/23 appearance
September 26, 2023
Standing Committee on Industry and Technology (INDU) begins committee study
Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry François-Philippe Champagne appears before INDU
April 24, 2023
Vote at second reading in the House of Commons and referral to committee
April 11, 2022
Second reading begins in the House of Commons
June 16, 2022
Introduction and first reading of Bill C-27 in the House of Commons
April 15, 2021
Bill C-11 dies on the Order Paper when Parliament dissolves
November 17, 2020
Introduction and first reading of Bill C-11 in the House of Commons
INDU committee study to date
|15 meetings
|
69 witnesses:
Most frequently studied issues
|Issue
|
% of meetings
|
Harms arising from AI, including collective harms
|
65%
|
The Personal Information and Data Protection Tribunal
|
60%
|
Children's privacy
|
53%
|
Exceptions to consent requirements (including legitimate interest)
|
47%
|
The fundamental right to privacy
|
33%
|
Anonymization and de-identification
|
33%
Amendments proposed by Minister Champagne to date
|
3 categories of amendments to Part 1 of Bill C-27, the Consumer Privacy Protection Act:
|
1. Recognition of the fundamental right to privacy
2. Recognition and reinforcement of the protection afforded to children
3. Increased flexibility for the Privacy Commissioner to reach "compliance agreements"
|
5 categories of amendments to Part 3 of Bill C-27, the Artificial Intelligence and Data Act:
|
1. High-impact systems
2. International alignment
3. Clarifying obligations across the AI value chain
4. Obligations for general-purpose systems
5. Clarifying and strengthening the role of the AI and Data Commissioner
