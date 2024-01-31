Canada:
Canadian Privacy Regulators Weigh In On How To Comply With Privacy Laws When Using Generative AI Systems
31 January 2024
Torys LLP
On December 7, the federal Office of the Privacy Commissioner of
Canada (OPC), jointly with all Canadian provincial and territorial
privacy regulators, released new guidance entitled
"Principles for responsible, trustworthy and
privacy-protective generative AI technologies" (Principles).
This new guidance interprets existing Canadian privacy legislation
and principles in the context of generative AI, and it applies to
businesses that develop, provide, and use generative AI
systems.
While the Principles do not bind the regulators, its content is
likely to influence future regulatory decisions, investigations,
and policy statements.
What you need to know
- While there are some distinct requirements for
developers/vendors of generative AI systems compared to
organizations that make use of these systems, both groups must
generally comply with privacy law principles with respect to data
governance, consent, and transparency.
- The Principles emphasize the protection of vulnerable groups
when developing, providing, or using generative AI, particularly
ensuring that no discriminatory output is generated.
- The Principles outline a number of concrete practices that help
document generative AI compliance with privacy laws. They focus on
preventing inappropriate uses of AI and ensuring that end users are
provided with both sufficient information about systems they
interact with and mechanisms to enforce their privacy rights.
Summary of principles for the responsible use of generative
AI
The Principles are applicable to both public and private
organizations, and they relate to the application of both public-
and private-sector Canadian privacy laws. The Principles apply many
existing requirements of Canadian privacy legislation to the use of
generative AI.
Below, we have mapped the Principles to central privacy law
requirements (including as reflected in Schedule 1 of PIPEDA) to
demonstrate how the Principles will influence the application of
privacy laws in novel contexts related to generative AI.
|
Key privacy law requirements
|
Corresponding recommended course(s) of action in the
Principles
|
Requirement 1: Accountability
An organization is responsible for personal information under its
control and shall designate an individual or individuals who are
accountable for the organization's compliance with the
following principles.
|
Accountability
Foundational accountability measures are required:
- policies, practices and complaint mechanisms;
- independent auditing for developers and providers to assess the
system and mitigate privacy risks; and
- vulnerability testing for AI training data that includes
personal information.
A more operationally onerous requirement for developers and
providers: ensure that generative AI outputs are
"traceable and explainable," meaning
that organizations or individuals using the system should know how
it works and should be able to access a rationale for how it
arrived at a particular output.
|
Requirement 2: Identifying Purposes
The purposes for which personal information is collected shall be
identified by the organization at or before the time the
information is collected.
|
Appropriate Purposes
Rather than identifying purposes, the Principles aim to
ensure that the collection, use or disclosure of personal
information associated with a generative AI system is for purposes
that are appropriate to the circumstances. Organizations
should:
- monitor for potential inappropriate uses or biased
outcomes;
- take steps to mitigate risks when any such uses are identified;
and
- establish technical measures to prevent inappropriate
uses.
Importantly, anticipated "no-go
zones" include (but aren't limited to):
- creating content for malicious purposes, including to generate
intimate images of someone without their consent;
- using chatbots to deliberately manipulate individuals into
divulging personal information;
- profiling that could lead to unfair, unethical, or
discriminatory treatment;
- generating and publishing defamatory material about an
individual; and
- any other collection/use/disclosure of personal information
that could cause significant harm or threaten fundamental rights
and freedoms.
|
Requirement 3: Consent
The knowledge and consent of the individual are required
for the collection, use, or disclosure of personal information,
except where inappropriate.
|
Legal Authority and Consent
Outputs about an individual from a generative AI
system are still considered personal information (they are
considered inferences about identifiable individuals). This means
generating an output will be considered a collection of personal
information for which consent or another legal authority would be
required.
There can be generative AI contexts where information is so
sensitive that consent, even if provided, is not adequate: in these
contexts (e.g., healthcare), a separate review process with
independent oversight that takes into account ethical and privacy
considerations of using the information for generative AI systems
should be implemented.
|
Requirements 4 and 5: Limiting Collection, Use, Disclosure and
Retention
The collection of personal information shall be limited to that
which is necessary for the purposes identified by the organization.
Information shall be collected by fair and lawful means.
Personal information shall not be used or disclosed for
purposes other than those for which it was collected, except with
the consent of the individual or as required by law. Personal
information shall be retained only as long as necessary for the
fulfilment of those purposes.
|
Limiting Collection, Use and Disclosure
Public accessibility of data does not necessarily mean that it is
"publicly available" for privacy law purposes or that it
can be indiscriminately used.
Developers and providers should filter out personal information
from data sets where possible and should ensure that AI outputs do
not disclose unnecessary personal information.
User organizations should limit use of personal information in
prompts and should not enter prompts with sensitive personal
information without authorization.
Necessity and Proportionality
Principles additionally emphasize the importance of using
generative AI only where necessary and proportionate to the needs
of the organization.
Organizations should use anonymized data, de-identified data, or
non-personal data rather than personal information to achieve their
intended purposes with generative AI wherever possible.
Generally, organizations should be using the most
privacy-protective technologies possible to achieve their stated
purposes.
|
Requirement 6: Accuracy
Personal information shall be as accurate, complete, and
up-to-date as is necessary for the purposes for which it is to be
used.
|
Accuracy
User organizations have the responsibility to ensure that
generative AI outputs are as accurate as necessary for the purpose
for which they are being used, especially if they:
- are used for decision-making about an individual;
- are used in high-risk contexts (see "Vulnerable
groups" below); or
- will be released publicly.
|
Requirement 7: Safeguards
Personal information shall be protected by security
safeguards appropriate to the sensitivity of the
information.
|
Safeguards
All organizations should maintain safeguards to protect personal
information throughout the lifecycle of a generative AI
system.
The Principles identify the following as key data security threats
for generative AI that should be protected against:
- prompt injection attacks, in which
specifically worded prompts allow users to bypass filters or use
the system in unintended ways;
- model inversion attacks, in which users can
expose and therefore improperly access personal information
contained in the system's training data; and
- jailbreaking, in which privacy or security
controls in the system are overridden by the user.
|
Requirement 8: Openness
An organization shall make readily available to individuals
specific information about its policies and practices relating to
the management of personal information.
|
Openness
Organizations are required to ensure that generative AI
outputs that could have a significant impact on a person or group
are "meaningfully identified" as being created by
generative AI.
Organizations should inform individuals what, how, when and why
personal information is handled at every stage of the generative
AI's lifecycle.
User organizations should also clearly communicate when generative
AI is used as part of a decision-making process, consistent with
proposed federal law (Bill C-27) and existing Québec law
(Law 25) on general automated decision-making.
|
Requirement 9: Individual Access
Upon request, an individual shall be informed of the
existence, use, and disclosure of their personal
information and shall be given access to that information. An
individual shall be able to challenge the accuracy and completeness
of the information and have it amended as appropriate.
|
Individual Access
Organizations that develop and provide AI systems must
ensure that individuals can access or correct personal information
contained within an AI model. Developers should
consider whether they can operationalize this requirement, given
the practical difficulties of altering or removing specific data
from an AI model, or whether this will effectively prohibit the
inclusion of personal information in training sets.
Also similar to proposed federal law (Bill C-27) and existing
Québec law (Law 25) about automated decision-making,
organizations that use generative AI for decision-making should
maintain records to be able to fulfill related requests for access
to information.
|
Requirement 10: Challenging Compliance
An individual shall be able to address a challenge
concerning compliance with the above principles to the designated
individual or individuals accountable for the organization's
compliance.
|
This requirement, represented in PIPEDA as one of 10 key privacy
principles, is not specifically addressed in the Principles, though
the applications of the openness and access principles as outlined
above require that individuals be given mechanisms to gain more
information about decisions made about them using generative AI
systems.
Vulnerable groups remain a special consideration
Guidance and best practices regarding the use of AI have
consistently emphasized the importance of human rights and
non-discrimination considerations in the development and deployment
of AI, as we discussed in detail in our Guide to AI regulation in Canada. In this
guidance, the regulators have made it clear that organizations have
a responsibility to identify and prevent risks to vulnerable groups
by ensuring the fairness of generative AI systems, especially for
"highly impactful contexts" such as health care,
employment, education, policing, immigration, criminal justice,
housing or access to finance. Children and young people are
identified to be at particularly high risk of significant negative
impacts by generative AI.
Practical considerations for businesses that develop, provide,
or use generative AI
Additional practical steps recommended by the Principles suggest
that organizations should take the following steps.
- Use adversarial or red team testing to
identify potential inappropriate or "no-go zone" uses of
generative AI systems
- Implement appropriate use policies to which
individuals or organizations using the generative AI system must
agree in advance
- Publish documentation about the datasets used to
develop or train the generative AI system, including
sources and the legal authority for its collection and use (for
developers and providers)
- Meaningfully identify generative AI outputs
that could have a significant impact on a person or group as being
created by generative AI
- Conduct privacy impact assessments (and/or
algorithmic impact assessments for government entities) to mitigate
against potential or known privacy impacts
- Disclose accuracy issues and limitations to
users (for developers and providers); evaluate the impacts of
accuracy issues or other limitations disclosed by the provider or
developer of a generative AI system on whether the system should be
used (for user organizations)
- Allow individuals to access or correct personal
information contained within an AI model
- Ensure that a group is adequately and accurately
represented in the system's training data if the
system is going to be used in relation to that specific group
- Implement safeguards that protect against novel data
security threats for generative AI
- Evaluate the data used to develop and train generative AI
systems to ensure that the systems do not replicate or
amplify "historical or present" biases in the
data, or introduce new biases, to reduce the risk of
discriminatory outcomes for marginalized groups based on race,
gender, or other characteristics
- Establish oversight and review of the outputs
of the AI systems, or enhanced monitoring for potential
discriminatory or other adverse effects
While these recommendations are not strict legal requirements
themselves, they do align with AI best practices. Incorporating
these practices as appropriate can help reduce risk associated with
existing legal requirements and can facilitate future compliance in
the dynamic AI regulatory environment. While dynamic in nature, the
AI regulatory environment is starting to coalesce around certain
core tenets, as evidenced by Canada's Bill C-27 (including
recently proposed amendments) and the content of the recent
agreement to the AI Act in the EU in December 2023. This
coalescence makes the early adoption of best practices a more
attractive option for many organizations despite uncertainty the
specifics.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
