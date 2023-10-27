Gavin and Stephen discuss the implications of digital footprints and privacy in the context of law and technology. Every action online leaves a digital footprint, which can be used in legal cases to determine when a document was created.
They also discuss the issue of privacy in the workplace, particularly when employers provide devices like phones or computers to their employees. There was one case where teachers were disciplined for their private messages on a school-provided computer, raising questions about the boundaries of privacy.
And the use of drones for surveillance is sparking controversy, both by law enforcement and private individuals.
Laws need to keep up with rapidly advancing technology.
