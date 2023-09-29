On September 22, 2023, several amendments to Quebec's public and private sector privacy laws came into force as a result of Law 25, An Act to modernize legislative provisions as regards the protection of personal information (Act).



To help businesses and public sector entities comply with these changes, the Quebec Commission d'accès à l'information du Québec (CAI) has significantly updated its website with new guidance (available in French only).



Guidance relevant to private sector entities includes:

