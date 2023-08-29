Concern, confusion and lack of clarity remain around Québec's new privacy legislation

The key provisions of Law 25, Québec's new privacy legislation, are scheduled to come into force in September 2023. Despite the fast-approaching deadline, many organizations – both inside and outside of Québec – remain concerned and unclear about many significant aspects of this new law.

In order to understand in detail how industry is feeling in the face of Canada's toughest privacy regime to date, Gowling WLG and IAB Canada recently surveyed over 100 organizations across various business sectors. The results revealed significant reservations and concern with respect to Law 25. Of the organizations surveyed:

Other concerns highlighted in the survey relate specifically to requirements governing data transfers and consent, as well as the implications of Law 25's sweeping "privacy by default" mandate.

"Despite Law 25 having come a long way since its introduction under Bill 64, unresolved questions of interpretation and implementation spell a challenging rollout of the legislation in September," said Antoine Guilmain, Co-Leader of Gowling WLG's national Cyber Security and Data Protection Group.

"With the survey findings top of mind – and as we await further guidance from the Commission d'accès à l'information du Québec – our first priority is to help clients understand precisely how Law 25 applies to them and, from that understanding, develop practical, cost-effective strategies for compliance."

"The results of this survey indicate a clear sense of urgency to implement appropriate and proven frameworks that will enable the industry to strike a balance between innovation in the important and growing Canadian digital advertising sector, with the protection of citizen rights to privacy," said Sonia Carreno, President of IAB Canada. "We are working with our members to help those in the digital advertising ecosystem comply with the complex requirements of this new law and the TCF Canada framework serves as an effective tool to provide enhanced transparency, meaningful consent and demonstrable accountability."

