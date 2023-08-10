The semi-annual Privacy Jurisprudence Review is intended to help busy in-house counsel, Chief Privacy Officers and compliance professionals navigate recent Canadian court decisions, gain a broad understanding of how privacy law is evolving in Canada and prepare for what lies ahead for their organization.

Comprising case summaries accompanied by expert commentary, the Privacy Jurisprudence Review will help readers identify and understand emerging trends while also gaining insight into the potential practical implications of those trends for their organizations within a broader policy context of evolving privacy law.

Recognizing how difficult it can be at times to keep up with developments, the Privacy Jurisprudence Review is intended to serve as a readily-accessible, efficient and practical resource to help readers stay in the know, while saving time.

Special thanks to all the Osler associates involved in authoring these case summaries for their valuable contribution.

