In this new episode of Perspectives, Antoine Aylwin and Iara Griffith, lawyers in the Privacy and Cybersecurity Law group, discuss the new provisions brought to the Charter of the French language by Bill 96 and their impact on the business community.

One year after the amendments to the Charter came into force, Antoine and Iara report on the new provisions applicable as of June 1, 2023. They present the highlights of Bill 96 and discuss the changes it implies for companies in Quebec.

They discuss membership contracts and their exceptions, the consumer protection law as well as the legal advertising law, and they clarify everything that "administration" entails within the meaning of the Charter.

