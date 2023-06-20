ARTICLE

With Danielle Miller Olofsson, Senior Associate, David Elder, Counsel, and Rachel Zuroff, Research & Knowledge Management Lawyer, Stikeman Elliott LLP

Danielle Miller Olofsson and David Elder sit down with Rachel Zuroff to discuss Law 25: an Act to modernize legislative provisions as regards the protection of personal information (previously known as Bill 64). More specifically, they examine two key changes that companies carrying on business in Québec will need to address by September 22, 2023, when the amendments come into force. These relate to new obligations around data processing agreements and privacy impact analyses and how they compare with privacy obligations in the rest of Canada.

