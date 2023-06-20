ARTICLE

Canada: Episode 4 - Data Transfers: The Rules For Moving Personal Information Within And Outside Of Canada (Podcast)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

With Danielle Miller Olofsson, Senior Associate, David Elder, Counsel, and Rachel Zuroff, Research & Knowledge Management Lawyer, Stikeman Elliott LLP

Danielle Miller Olofsson and David Elder discuss the rules organizations need to follow when transferring personal information within and outside Canada, with special attention paid to the unique cases of the US and EU.

self Stikeman Elliott Perspectives · Data Transfers: The Rules for Moving Personal Information Within and Outside of Canada

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.