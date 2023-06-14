In this month's call, AccessPrivacy lead Adam Kardash turns the spotlight on privacy legislative reform in Québec, where the bulk of Law 25's provisions come into effect this September.
In a roundtable discussion, Adam sits down with Kristian Brabander and Julien Morissette, two privacy litigation specialists from Osler's Montréal office, to focus on enforcement- and litigation-related questions arising from the legislation.
The discussion canvassed a number of issues, including
- the significant administrative monetary penalties and fines that can be levied under Law 25
- the potential for personal liability, including for corporate directors
- regulatory enforcement and the evolving role played by the Commission d'accès à l'information (CAI) as well as its increased investigatory mandate
- the statutory damages provision
- privacy class actions in Québec
