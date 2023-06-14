In this month's call, AccessPrivacy lead Adam Kardash turns the spotlight on privacy legislative reform in Québec, where the bulk of Law 25's provisions come into effect this September.

In a roundtable discussion, Adam sits down with Kristian Brabander and Julien Morissette, two privacy litigation specialists from Osler's Montréal office, to focus on enforcement- and litigation-related questions arising from the legislation.

The discussion canvassed a number of issues, including

the significant administrative monetary penalties and fines that can be levied under Law 25

the potential for personal liability, including for corporate directors

regulatory enforcement and the evolving role played by the Commission d'accès à l'information (CAI) as well as its increased investigatory mandate

the statutory damages provision

privacy class actions in Québec

