In this month's call, AccessPrivacy lead Adam Kardash turns the spotlight on privacy legislative reform in Québec, where the bulk of Law 25's provisions come into effect this September.

In a roundtable discussion, Adam sits down with Kristian Brabander and Julien Morissette, two privacy litigation specialists from Osler's Montréal office, to focus on enforcement- and litigation-related questions arising from the legislation.

The discussion canvassed a number of issues, including

  • the significant administrative monetary penalties and fines that can be levied under Law 25
  • the potential for personal liability, including for corporate directors
  • regulatory enforcement and the evolving role played by the Commission d'accès à l'information (CAI) as well as its increased investigatory mandate
  • the statutory damages provision
  • privacy class actions in Québec

