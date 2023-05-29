We are proud to announce that DiliTrust has just renewed its ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification on information security management systems and is pleased to have added ISO 27701:2019 certification on privacy protection.

What are ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications?

ISO 27001 is an international standard that sets a benchmark for information security management systems in a company (ISMS).

ISO 27701 certification is important for a SaaS company such as DiliTrust, as it provides a framework for implementing and maintaining a Privacy Information Management System (PIMS). This extension helps us comply with data protection regulations, empower our customers' data protection and officially demonstrate our commitment to protecting the personal data privacy of all our customers and partners.

Security is our DNA

Innovation means we need to adapt to the reality of our markets and customers at every level. That is why implementing a data privacy management program (DPMP) is essential to operate effectively in the modern digital economy, such a program is also crucial for all of our customers and the data we are responsible for, as well as for our company.

According to the 2022 Cost of Data Breach Report by IBM, 83% of companies experienced more than one data breach last year and 45% of those breaches occurred in the Cloud. Of these violations, 60% resulted in price increases for customers.

This is exactly what DiliTrust wants to avoid and why we consider both certifications to be pillars for our company. Security and compliance are part of our DNA.

The ISO 27701 certification guarantees that we have implemented a privacy management system that meets international standards (i.e. GPDR or CCPA) and that we are committed to protecting our customers' data.

10 benefits of ISO 27701 certification

To better understand the importance of ISO 27701 certification, here are 10 benefits of choosing a certified company when you are looking for a SaaS tool (or if you are applying for this certification):

#1 Enhanced Privacy Management

ISO 27701 provides a framework for managing personal information and associated risks, leading to better privacy protection for individuals.

#2 Improved Security

ISO 27701 includes a comprehensive set of security controls that help organizations secure personal information and prevent data breaches.

#3 Compliance with Regulations

ISO 27701 is aligned with global data protection regulations such as GDPR, CCPA and PIPEDA, making it easier for organizations to demonstrate compliance with these regulations.

#4 Improved Risk Management

ISO 27701 helps organizations identify, assess, and manage privacy risks related to personal information.

#5 Competitive Advantage

ISO 27701 certification can provide a competitive advantage for organizations, demonstrating a commitment to privacy and security that differentiates them from competitors.

#6 Increased Customer Trust

Organizations that hold ISO 27701 certification can provide certainty to customers that their personal information is being managed in accordance with best practices and international standards.

#7 Improved Efficiency

ISO 27701 requires organizations to establish policies and procedures for managing personal information, which can lead to greater efficiency and streamlined processes.

#8 Reduced Costs

By implementing effective privacy and security controls, organizations can reduce costs associated with data breaches, regulatory fines, and legal fees.

#9 Greater Business Reputation

Organizations that hold ISO 27701 certification can benefit from an improved reputation, as stakeholders recognize their commitment to privacy and security.

#10 Continuous Improvement

ISO 27701 requires organizations to review and improve their privacy management system every year, ensuring that it remains up-to-date and effective over time.

Dilitrust's Commitment on Security

Renewing ISO 27001 certification and adding ISO 27701 certification communicates our company's ongoing commitment to information security and privacy. By adhering to these standards, we can provide a guarantee to our clients and partners that their data is in safe hands. Moreover, obtaining the ISO 27701 certification brings numerous benefits, such as improving the company's data protection capabilities, enhancing customer trust, and promoting compliance with privacy regulations.

The ISO 27701 certification is particularly relevant in today's data-driven business environment, where privacy is becoming increasingly important.

