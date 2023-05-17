We're proud to launch a new series of Perspectives podcasts that provide a Canadian perspective on key domestic and global privacy and data protection issues. Produced by our Privacy & Data Protection Group, the podcasts focus on the practical impact of regulatory developments for businesses with operations in Canada.

Episode 3 - Québec's Law 25: New Obligations for Data Processing Agreements and Privacy Impact Analyses

With Danielle Miller Olofsson, Senior Associate, David Elder, Counsel, and Rachel Zuroff, Research & Knowledge Management Lawyer, Stikeman Elliott LLP

Danielle Miller Olofsson and David Elder sit down with Rachel Zuroff to discuss Law 25: an Act to modernize legislative provisions as regards the protection of personal information (previously known as Bill 64). More specifically, they examine two key changes that companies carrying on business in Québec will need to address by September 22, 2023, when the amendments come into force. These relate to new obligations around data processing agreements and privacy impact analyses and how they compare with privacy obligations in the rest of Canada.

Episode 2 - Data Privacy Law in 2022: Recapping a Year of Worldwide Change

With Danielle Miller Olofsson, Senior Associate, and Rachel Zuroff, Research & Knowledge Management Lawyer, Stikeman Elliott LLP

In this episode initially recorded in October 2022, Danielle Miller Olofsson walks us through some recent developments in privacy law in Canada and abroad and discusses the growing importance of data as a new form of value to be traded and regulated. Tune in to learn more about the California Age-appropriate Design Code, the EU Artificial Intelligence Act, and a major US decision related to personal data privacy safeguards.

Episode 1 - Recent Developments in European Privacy Law: What Québec Lawyers Need to Know

With Danielle Miller Olofsson, Senior Associate, and Rachel Zuroff, Research & Knowledge Management Lawyer, Stikeman Elliott LLP

Danielle Miller Olofsson explains the recent European developments related to data transfers and what they mean for lawyers practicing in Québec.

