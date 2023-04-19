The amount of data required to train complex artificial intelligence models is staggering — and will only continue to increase as those technologies evolve. But all that data can come with significant risk, from copyright infringement and potential misuse to reconciling its collection with the principle of data minimization.

In the second module of our new AI webinar series, Osler partners Adam Kardash, Barry Fong and Sam Ip explored some of the intellectual property and privacy concerns raised by the data-intensive processes involved in emerging AI technologies.

Topics covered during their discussion included

the role of different types of data in the development of AI models

privacy and IP risks related to data scraping, input and output data, and how to allocate and mitigate them

how Canadian copyright legislation might interact with data used for AI purposes

cybersecurity issues

how privacy reforms in Canada could affect AI technologies

data governance considerations for companies

expanding sources of legal and regulatory obligations

The next session in the AI webinar series, taking place on May 4, will focus on bias, harm and minimization of risk.

Watch the webinar now

