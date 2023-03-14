What is AIDA?

The AIDA is proposed as part of Bill C-27, An Act to enact the Consumer Privacy Protection Act, the Personal Information and Data Protection Tribunal Act and the Artificial Intelligence and Data Act and to make consequential and related amendments to other Acts, which is currently before Parliament.

The act is intended to regulate international and interprovincial trade and commerce in AI systems by establishing common requirements applicable across Canada for the design, development and use of those systems; and to prohibit certain conduct in relation to AI systems that may result in serious harm to individuals or harm to their interests.

To help you prepare we've put together this guide which covers the purpose, scope, requirements, enforcement mechanisms and penalties associated with AIDA.

