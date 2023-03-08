Canada:
White Paper: Data Governance And Privacy Risks In Canada: A Checklist For Boards
08 March 2023
DiliTrust Canada Inc.
As regulators ramp up data protection, organizations should
ready for a renewed focus on data privacy in 2023.
Cybersecurity and data protection have always been an issue for
companies in the digital age but policies on how organizations
collect, use, share, and store their consumer information have
attracted renewed attention in recent years.
With cybercrime on the rise, Canada is taking steps to
strengthen its data privacy legislation, putting greater regulatory
pressure on organizations to address how, when, and why they
collect personal data.
