As regulators ramp up data protection, organizations should ready for a renewed focus on data privacy in 2023.

Cybersecurity and data protection have always been an issue for companies in the digital age but policies on how organizations collect, use, share, and store their consumer information have attracted renewed attention in recent years.

With cybercrime on the rise, Canada is taking steps to strengthen its data privacy legislation, putting greater regulatory pressure on organizations to address how, when, and why they collect personal data.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.