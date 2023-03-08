Canadian privacy and data protection laws are complex and evolving, thanks to rapid global technological change and Canada's federal constitutional structure. Stikeman Elliott recently published a clear and concise overview of privacy law that will be of value to corporate counsel, businesspeople and others who deal with the issues it covers. The overview was authored by David Elder, chair of the firm's privacy and data protection practice and a widely recognized authority in the field.

Topics discussed in the publication include:

Private sector privacy laws, including PIPEDA (the federal statute) and its equivalents in Alberta, British Columbia and Québec;

Jurisdictional issues arising from Canada's federal system, including areas of overlapping federal and provincial authority;

Roles of the federal and provincial Privacy Commissioners;

Means of redress – orders, fines and penalties;

Relationship between Canadian privacy law and laws of other countries, including the European GDPR;

Scope of Canada's "adequacy" status with the EU and UK;

The principles-based approach of Canada's privacy laws;

The concept of consent in Canadian privacy and data protection law;

Breach reporting and notification;

Privacy laws relating to the health sector and governmental entities; and

Outsourcing and data transfer issues in Canada.

We are pleased to be able to provide this updated publication and welcome your comments as always.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.