Regina lawyer Kristél Kriel will discuss how municipalities can respond effectively to cyberattacks at an upcoming webinar designed to replicate a real cyber incident.

On November 22, Kristél will present "You've Been Attacked - Now What? A Mock Cyber Security Incident for Municipalities" for the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA). The one-hour webinar will feature a mock cyberattack highlighting key concerns for municipalities, including how to plan for and respond to cyber incidents.

Kristél has written extensively on privacy considerations for municipalities, including recent articles on a virtual council meeting that was disrupted by a naked Zoom-bomber and the risks municipalities run when they don't BCC residents on emails. She has also authored articles on recent trends in cyber risks, such as credential-stuffing attacks and the growing costs of ransomware attacks.

You can register now for the November 22 webinar to learn more about how to respond to a cyberattack. Registration is free for SUMA members and $45 for non-members.

