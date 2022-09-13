In broad terms, the Privacy Legislation Modernization Act was conceived to modernize the legislative framework of the protection of personal information, but there are many key details to consider.

Are you ready to comply with the initial phase coming into force on September 22, 2022? Put your knowledge to the test with this quick quiz.

