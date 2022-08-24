Osler's July AccessPrivacy call focused on Bill C-27's proposed overhaul to Canada's private sector privacy regime and the proposed statutory framework for artificial intelligence regulation. The monthly call was hosted by Adam Kardash, partner, Privacy and Data Management, with special guest Dr. Teresa Scassa from the University of Ottawa.

The webinar focused on key aspects of the proposed Consumer Privacy Protection Act (CPPA), including:

The re-establishment of consent as the primary authority for the collection, use and disclosure of personal information (with notable new exceptions for businesses, such as legitimate interests and socially beneficially purposes);

The concepts of de-identification and anonymization of data, and how such data may be used under the CPPA; and

The nature and scope of the right of erasure under the CPPA, along with accompanying retention and transparency requirements.

Adam and Dr. Scassa also discussed first impressions of the proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act (AIDA), including:

The potentially broad scope of the AIDA;

The need for regulations to spell out much of the obligations in the "agile" framework; and

Potential tensions regarding the nature of the AIDA enforcement regime, such as the independence of the adjudicator and the quantification of harm.

