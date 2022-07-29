Download our full Comparative Table of Personal Information Protection Laws for Canada and Europe here.

This comparative table highlights similarities and differences between private sector privacy laws in Canada and the General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR") in Europe. In the wake of the recent amendments tabled by the Canadian government in Bill C-27, the chart includes a comparison of the current Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act ("PIPEDA") and the proposed Consumer Privacy Protection Act ("CPPA") in Bill C-27. The table also highlights the changes passed into law in Quebec in Bill 64, some of which will come into force on September 22, 2022 (learn more at "Resource Center - Bill 64"). The table is intended as a useful tool for privacy professionals dealing with Canadian privacy laws and the GDPR.

