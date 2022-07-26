ARTICLE

Bill 25: Fasken Can Help You Comply

An Act to modernize legislative provisions as regards the protection of personal information is coming into force gradually and will result in significant changes. As of September 22, all Québec companies will have to comply with new measures. Are you ready?

Does Bill 25 Apply to Your Organization?

If your organization collects, uses or discloses the personal information of individuals located in Québec, the Act will most likely apply to the processing of this information, even if you do not have an office or any other facility in the province.

