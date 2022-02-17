In September 2021, Quebec Bill 64, An Act to modernize legislative provisions as regards the protection of personal information, was unanimously adopted by lawmakers in the province. With a three-year phased implementation beginning on September 22, 2022, the new Quebec law aims to reform privacy laws in Canada by amending existing privacy laws and adding other requirements concerning public bodies and private enterprises handling personal information focusing on accountability in the use of personal information. Similar to existing data privacy laws like the federal Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Quebec Bill 64 adds numerous additional requirements, such as data privacy impact assessments, clarifications on the collection of consent, and individual data privacy rights in the public and private sector.

While several Canadian provinces are considering reforming their privacy laws, there have been no discussions of reformation to privacy laws at the federal level. As more provinces begin to reform their privacy laws, however, federal reformation may soon follow.

Quebec Bill 64 amends and clarifies the following, among others:

Effective as of September 22, 2022:

Breach Reporting. Organizations must notify the Commission d'accès à l'information (CAI) and individuals regarding "confidentiality incidents" or unauthorized access to personal information that present a "risk of serious injury" to the individual, which is evaluated under the "real risk of significant harm" factors in PIPEDA. Organizations must also keep a register of all breaches, which must be sent to the CAI upon request. A government regulation may determine the content of the register.



Effective on September 22, 2023:

Individual Rights. Individuals will have a right to demand de-indexing and data portability from organizations. Similar to the "right to be forgotten" under the GDPR, individuals now have a right to de-indexing where they are able to ask organizations to stop distributing their personal information or to remove hyperlinks providing access to information by technological means attached to an individual's name. Individuals also have the right to rectify any information that is incorrect, incomplete, or equivocal. Requests for access or rectification must be responded to in writing no later than 30 days.



. The provisions apply to an organization's third-party contractors. Privacy by default. Organizations must configure individuals' privacy settings for products or services to offer the highest level of confidentiality and privacy.

Effective on September 22, 2024:

Portability. Organizations will be required to provide individuals with personal information collected about them in a structured and commonly used technological format.

Quebec Bill 64 provides insightful foreshadowing to the reformation of data privacy legislation across the globe as jurisdictions reconsider previously enacted data privacy laws to ensure that protections and obligations are in line with current processing and the associated risks. Following the example and frameworks established by the GDPR, Quebec's new law reforms its privacy framework to meet the growing demands of the field of data privacy and protection.

