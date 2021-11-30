Join us on Wednesday, December 1st, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time for a special 1-hour webinar as Adam Kardash, Partner and National Lead, AccessPrivacy, moderates a roundtable discussion. This in-depth session will discuss the emerging concept of demonstrable accountability, including Bill 64 amendments to Quebec's private sector privacy law and how the concept of governance is manifesting itself in privacy legislative schemes around the world.

Our roundtable subject matter experts are:

Bojana Bellamy , President, Centre for Information Policy Leadership

, President, Centre for Information Policy Leadership Martin Abrams , Executive Director and Chief Strategist for the Information Accountability Foundation

, Executive Director and Chief Strategist for the Information Accountability Foundation Andrew MacDougall, Partner and Corporate Governance Expert, Osler

To register for the webinar, create a free AccessPrivacy account and then click on the Events Tab to sign up.

Please note that if you wish to attend, you must register for the webinar. You can register for the AccessPrivacy Webinar until midnight the day before the scheduled webinar. After that time, please email us at info@accessprivacy.com to request details.

