November 16, 2021

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Webinar

Connection details will be provided after you register.

(Note that the time is in EST.)

Throughout the year, we host presentations that bring together leaders and experts in a variety of fields related to privacy, data protection and cybersecurity to share their knowledge and insights to help your organization achieve its business and growth objectives.

On September 21, 2021, the Québec National Assembly adopted Bill 64, An Act to modernize legislative provisions as regards the protection of personal information, which brings significant changes to Québec private sector privacy law. During this webinar, the BLG Montréal's privacy and data protection team will present the amendments to the law and address some of the uncertainties raised by its new requirements. This presentation will summarize the key impacts of this reform for businesses, discuss the type of data mapping exercises, assessments and reviews that should be undertaken by businesses to reach compliance and propose a roadmap taking into account the timeline of the coming into force of these amendments.

On November 16 in English and on November 17 in French our presenters Simon Du Perron, Julie Gauthier, Éloïse Gratton, Elisa Henry, Max Jarvie, François Joli-Coeur and Andy Nagy will discuss the following topics:

Enforcement Accountability

Transparency and Consent

New Individual Rights

Research and Analytics

Outsourcing and Cross-border Transfers

Safeguards and Incident Response

What's Next and Q&A

Want to participate? Please submit questions you would like addressed through the RSVP form. To view previous 2021 webinars in this series, click here.

Please respond by November 15. If you have any questions about this event, please email RSVPCalgary@blg.com.

CPD Information

November 16:

BC | This course has been accredited for 1.0 hour. Course name: New privacy law in Québec: Impacts for businesses (ENG). Course number: N16112021ENG.

ON | This session is eligible for up to 1.0 Substantive Hours.

QC | Please note, the concept of "recognition" or "accreditation" has been abolished. By doing this, the Barreau is trying to make it easier for lawyers to claim mandatory CLE credits without a formal accreditation process. It is now up to individual lawyers to determine the eligibility of a training activity and to declare the hours in their "Dossier de formation en ligne".

November 17:

BC | This course has been accredited for 1.0 hour. Course name: New privacy law in Quebec: Impacts for businesses (FR). Course number: N17112021FR.

ON | This session is eligible for up to 1.0 Substantive Hours.

QC | Please note, the concept of "recognition" or "accreditation" has been abolished. By doing this, the Barreau is trying to make it easier for lawyers to claim mandatory CLE credits without a formal accreditation process. It is now up to individual lawyers to determine the eligibility of a training activity and to declare the hours in their "Dossier de formation en ligne".

About BLG

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.